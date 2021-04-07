Lexington Public Library: National Library Week 4/7/2021

Anne Gay Donworth from Lexington Public Library joins us for National Library week and how they have expanded their services well beyond just books!

Of th week with high staying in the upper 70s friday ... is much more like somewhere out there i think you less than plated national library week an we are so fortunate to have several public branches right here in lexington joining us by phone with details not you can still use library the pandemic is and a donruss director of development and thank you as always for joining us forever.

We did something that i can go on people maybe aren't even aware that happiness explain what national library week isn' and how it came to be ... well the american library for creation really hard time we celebrate all of the great are our library around the country.

There's so much more to library now that what we think of the reason the love series were doing what all because you think you think of the library where you grew up where it was all about books in the library shushing you it's so much more than that now it is still book that it is the library to help you if you but it also like e- book local history collection digital studio technology access information literacy and there' so much more to it.

So it's really just a a week we get to celebrate all that happened in our library lily i love all those resources and are available both of them.

I think it is absolutely incredible and are free to the public to use which i think is really the great part about all of this tell us where we are now in terms of all of the reopening because the pandemic sure so all of our branches are open for curbside service.

If you are no ready to come in side all of our branches for on brazils road are open for limited walking service inside the building village will actually reopen on monday day so we will be back in the swing of completely than and fix library location around town.

The central library downtown beaumont eastside creek north sauget village in your mentioning just gold things that you can do the library.

I find it interesting zygoma guess is we were kids.

It was like okay i'm going to get a book and i'm dawn and i'm gonna go home and read the book mail.

I took the kids.

It's like it day event like there's so much going on in the library of all the time ... that's actually how i got was bringing market when they were little and it entered incredibl resource and about it.

The little people from five and that school-age or that preschool age but it's such a lifelong resource people who meet the access to the internet all or benefits at this point, you help with the resume.

There so many more things on for unity.

I'm also like english conversation groups for international unity on helping people understand the community where we live in finding the resources that they need absolutely and what is the best way for people to stay up-to- date with everything that's going on in terms of all those resources and hours and locations thing to do for an overview with the visitor what side public.work for you can call i 9231923155 00 or to the interesting i tell people you don't know what you don't know about a lot what you're looking for.

There's a pretty good chec will be able to help like that will and