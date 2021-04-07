Boonville Parking Issues

Year.

Boonville police can now write citations - for parking "the wrong way" in the town square.... while that seems like a no brainer - city leaders had to approve the measure - to deal with a problem - that's been going on for years.... they tell us - people driving through boonville - have had to weave around cars - parked at different angles around the square.... "what i was seeing before we passed this order there'd be a pickup truck with a 2x4 stuck about 3 foot out into the flow of traffic, or just trucks that didn't pull all the way up and they were still hanging out in the flow of traffic, which creates a dangerous situation for themselves as well as anybody driving through."

If your vehicle is found sticking out of the current parking spaces - causing issues for the flow of traffic - you could be ticketed..... the city recently repainted lines - setting up diagonal spots - to increase parking