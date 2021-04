Taslima Nasreen says tweet against Moeen Ali was sarcastic | Oneindia News

Description:England cricketers are infuriated over Bangladesh writer Taslima Nasrin’s now-deleted tweet on Moeen Ali.

After reports floated that the Chennai Super Kings franchise removed the liquor brand logo from Moeen Ali’s jersey upon his request, Taslima Nasrin wrote on Twitter on Monday that if Moeen Ali was not stuck with cricket he would have joined ISIS in Syria.

