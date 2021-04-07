Yahoo Answers to Shut Down Permanently in May

The question-and-answer feature will be removed on April 20, and the site’s entire archives will be wiped on May 4.

Yahoo told its users in a letter that it “decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members.”.

The move comes after the service began losing popularity over the years to competitor sites like Quora and Reddit.

Though the company itself won’t be archiving any of its 16 years worth of questions and answers, users have been cataloging their favorites.

The service produced many viral Q&A threads, but most famously it birthed the meme-worthy question: “How is babby formed?”