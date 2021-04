Spectacular lightning show seen from Ontario, Canada Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:42s 07 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Spectacular lightning show seen from Ontario, Canada A spectacular lightning show was seen from Ontario, Canada, on April 7. Footage filmed by @TJsupercell shows the bolts streaking and illuminating the night's sky.

