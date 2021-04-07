Wednesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: JOAN, TSI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At JOANN, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Wade D.

Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of JOAN, at a cost of $11.36 each, for a total investment of $540,035.

So far Miquelon is in the green, up about 19.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.54.

JOANN is trading up about 5.5% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Miquelon made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $660,000 shares for a cost of $12.00 a piece.

And also on Tuesday, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought $495,908 worth of TCW Strategic Income Fund, buying 87,525 shares at a cost of $5.67 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Landmann bought TSI at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $267,724 at an average of $5.66 per share.

TCW Strategic Income Fund is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.