Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.7%.
Dow is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.3%, and Visa, trading up 1.1% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..
In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..