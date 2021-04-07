Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 19, 2021

Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 2 views
Dow Movers: DOW, INTC
Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.7%.

Dow is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.3%, and Visa, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: AXP, INTC

Dow Movers: AXP, INTC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Market News Video
Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Market News Video

Explore

You might like