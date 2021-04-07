Skip to main content
Friday, April 9, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: LW, CCL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%.

Year to date, Carnival registers a 39.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lamb Weston Holdings, trading down 2.9%.

Lamb Weston Holdings is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trimble, trading down 2.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 5.2% on the day.

