'Damaged' truck freed after becoming stuck underneath railway bridge in Camden, London

A truck has been removed from underneath a railway bridge in Camden, London, after becoming trapped on April 7.

Footage shows police officers inspecting the trapped vehicle that attempted to drive under the bridge on Randolph Street.

Newsflare’s filmer said another rescue vehicle had arrived to help remove the truck amid concern from those investigating structural damage to the bridge.

Further clips show the rescue vehicle slowly pulling the truck from underneath the bridge.

The filmer also explains in the video: "The sign just before the bridge says 14.4, the one entering the road says 16.4.

The police said the lorry driver got confused because there is different signage and there's two bridges, one lower than the other.

That's why he managed to get stuck underneath the bridge."