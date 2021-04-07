Fearing another lockdown, migrant workers in Delhi rush to hometowns

As second wave of coronavirus tightens its grip over national capital, migrant workers are returning back to their villages in other states.

After the night curfew, they fear complete lockdown could be imposed in Delhi and once again they will get stuck.

One of the migrant workers said, "Last time I went home on foot therefore we are going right away." Another migrant worker said, "We want our family to be together last time we were here and there." On April 06, Delhi reported 5100 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.