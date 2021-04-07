Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Shouldn't create pressure,' PM Modi advises parents, teachers

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi virtually held 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' with the students on April 07.

Prime Minister opined that creating a tense atmosphere for children during exams is the biggest mistake.

"You knew of exams. They haven't come suddenly.

It means you're not scared of exams but of something else.

Atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything.

Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create atmosphere that you've to undergo a big event, huge crisis," said PM Modi.

He added, "I'd like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done?

I think it's the biggest mistake.

We become conscious more than necessary and start over-thinking.

I think this is not the end.

Life is very long, this is just a small halt.

We should not create pressure."