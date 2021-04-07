Tourists take pictures as huge chunks of ice wash up on river in northern China

Tourists were spotted taking pictures of huge chunks of ice washing up on a river in northern China.

The video, shot in the city of Hulin in Heilongjiang Province on April 5, shows ice cracking on the frozen Ussuri River and chunks of ice flowing downstream.

According to reports, the huge chunks of ice pushed a boat downstream and broke a light pole.

Since the average temperature is lower than that in the same period last year, the date the frozen river started to melt is around three days later than last year.

The video was provided by local media with permission.