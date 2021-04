Covid vaccine at workplaces | States start prep soon | Oneindia News

Covid vaccination can be held at workplaces that have around 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries, the Centre decided today; The High Court on Wednesday upheld the Delhi government’s decision making it mandatory for those travelling alone in cars to wear face masks; Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that there was no dearth of vaccine stock in the country after states sent vaccine SOS.

