All Missourians are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine beginning Friday

Starting on friday, all missourians over the age of 18 will become eligible to get their covid 19 vaccine.

For local health officials, this may come as a sign of hope, as mosaic lifecare and the st.

Joseph health deparmtent may be closing down the community vaccination clinic soon.the health department is concerned about having to make this decison -- but clinic turnout is shrinking each day... (sot: debra bradley, sjhd health director "it's important because we all need to protect each other.

There are some people in our community who truly cannot receive the vaccine due to health issues.

So by others getting vaccinated, we are protecting those.")the health department also stresses the importance of receiving the vaccine as the uk-variants continue to spread across the nation including a possible fourth surge of covid cases.... , open slots are available to get the vaccine.

Visit mymlc.com- slash- vaccine to register.

