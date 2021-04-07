Slow Down! A plea from MDOT

MDOT workers are asking people to please slow down and put down their phones when driving through work zones--it saves lives.

What mississippi department of transportation workers want you to do when you come into work zones.

Three men recently went to the hospital while on the job.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live in tupelo to explain how this could have easily been avoided.

I'm beside interstate 22 in tupelo.

These big orange traffic cones here indicate road work is nearby.

According to one member of the m-d-o-t, people don't always slow down when passing work zones, and he said it's not just speed that kills.

"put your phone down."

Bridge superintendent mike mink said in his 16 years at the m-d-o-t, his team never had any life-threatening injuries while working on the roadways, but he said those folks are lucky.

"we've worked with people that have had that happen."

He said these workers are like a family.

At the end of the day, you don't want to see nobody get hurt, and get home to who they care about the most."

Mdot public information officer jace ponder said cars out on the highway drive at sixty-five plus miles an hour.

"when you are one human being flesh and blood out there on the side of the road, and these vehicles are one ton or more of metal are flying by you at that speed, it can be very unnerving and challenging."

Mink added that some cars go at least eighty miles per hour when they pass workers.

"if they're working on the center line where they can't watch the traffic, i put somebody there watching the traffic with a hand on them where they can jerk them out of the way if they have to."

He said people don't realize how scary it is until they're actually out there.

"if anybody had the opportunity to actually step out there for ten minutes on i-22, it would change ninety percent of the people's perspective on how they drive through a work zone."

in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9