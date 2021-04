Condors win in Ontario in overtime

Condors beat Ontario in overtime last night. Final score 5 to 4.

CONDORSTOWN WILL BE ABLE TORETURN TO THE ARENA AND WATCHTHE TEAM IN-PERSON..

OR HOWMANY..WE KNOW IT WON'T BE THIS FRIDAYAND SATURDAY WHEHENDERSON AND SAN JOSE SKATEINTO TOWN..THE CONDORS ON THE ROAD INONTARIO LAST NIGHT..

TRAILING2-0..

WHEN ADAM CRACKNELL FIRESHOME THE PUCK OFF A BABOUNCE..

AND IT'S 2-1 IN THE 2NDPERIOD..TIED AT TWO..

WHEN RYAN MCLEODTAKES OVERSHORTHANDED..

MCLEOD ON THE FARSIDE..

PUTS HOME A WRISTSHOT..

3-2 CONDORS..IT WAS TIED AT FOUR INOVERTIME..

KEVIN GRAVEL..

GETSTHE PUCK TO SETH GRIFFITH WHOFEEDS MCLEOD FOR THEGAME WINNER..

THE HAT TRICK!!5-4 CONDORS IN O.T...BAKERSFIELD HOSTS THE SILVERKNIGHTS FRIDAY AT 6 PM.