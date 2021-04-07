What Is a Toothbrush Sanitizer?

What Is a Toothbrush Sanitizer?.It is a device that works to reduce thebacteria on your toothbrush with eitherheat, UV light, or a combination of both.And yes, they really work.Toothbrush sanitizers do decreasethe number of bacteria andorganisms on your toothbrush.However, because a sanitizer can'tcompletely sterilize your toothbrush,it won't leave it completely bacteria-free.And there are other, less expensive,ways to clean a toothbrush.Instead of using a sanitizer, you cansoak your toothbrush in an alcohol-basedmouthwash for 20 minutes each day.You can also run your brushthrough the dishwasher.Remember: Even with a sanitizer,you'll still need to replace yourtoothbrush every three months