Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 7.4% and shares of Rent-a-center off about 2.8% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Natuzzi, trading lower by about 10.1% and Kirklands, trading lower by about 5.5%.