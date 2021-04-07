Violent Crimes In Abbeville

After a number of violent crimes one abbeville councilwoman wants more communication between the police department and elected officials.news 15 patsy douglas joins us live from comeaux recreation center where the meeting is going to be held and has more ... patsy?

Councilwoman roslyn white is proposing new policies be created to alert city officials about shooting and other violent crimes in the city.

Sot - "the item that i am proposing is more on the reflection on some events that happen last week in an attempt for us as the city to be proactive in approving communication across the departments and with the public" councilwoman roslyn white wants police chief william spearman to establish a protoccol to notify the mayor of shooting and emergency events in abbeville.

Sot - "we had a shot fired call , and our police did a wonderful job responding one minute from the time they came in to be on site.

What i do see is uh giving that emergency , there was not necessarily a plan in place for proper notification of the mayor , i's just my hope that we can put a plan in place so that if we ever are in that position again that we , the mayor can be informed" chief spearman says the department is willing to do this -- but there are some challenges with making sure everyone is notified in the city..

Sot - "when 'm in the middle of something , i ca't just drop everything to get on my phone and talk to people tha's why i appointed a pio , i was getting phone calls all the time.chief spearman says hopefully the conversation leads to solutions to help the city move forward in communicating with each other .sot - when yo're on a scene , especially like the officer involved shooting a couple of weeks ago, there is so many things you have to do with crime scene , with notifying state police , notifying everybody that you need to get out there"