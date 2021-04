PM on Covid passports: ‘We will look at all possibilities’

Boris Johnson says it is “responsible for any government” to look at the possibility of continuing the safe reopening of the economy.

However, the prime minister ruled out the introduction of Covid vaccine passports on 12 April or 17 May - steps two and three of the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Report by Jonesia.

