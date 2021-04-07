34% of COVID-19 Survivors Develop ‘Psychiatric and Neurological Complications,’ Study Says

A study published in ‘Lancet Psychiatry’ has made an alarming discovery about COVID-19.

The study involved the health records of more than 236,000 COVID-19 patients.

Researchers discovered that 34% of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with a neurological or psychological condition within six months of their infection.

Survivors were most commonly diagnosed with anxiety (17%), followed closely by mood disorders (14%).

Maxime Taquet, co-author of the study, noted that the rate of diagnoses seemed to correlate with the severity of the COVID-19 illness.

That rate increased progressively as the severity of the Covid-19 illness increased.

If we look at patients who were hospitalized that rate increased to 39%, Maxime Taquet, via CNN.

Taquet also pointed out two important findings in their study.

COVID-19 did not increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease or Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Both of those conditions are neurological conditions that we know are sometimes associated with viral infection.

We did not find that they were more common after Covid-19 and after the other respiratory tract infections that we looked at, Maxime Taquet, via CNN