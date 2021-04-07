Tamara and Demetrias Heated Exchange

[MUSIC] [BACKGROUND CHATTER]-Casey wants to make a slideshow for the receptionso I need you to dig some pictures up from college.-I can totally do that.-Not from the weird bang phase.-Well that was a pretty long phase.-That's why I'm bringing it up.-We want to studiously avoid the bangs.-No bangs, duely noted.-Yep.-Did they know it was uswhen you made the reservation today?-They knew it was me.-Mama is missing her booth.-Sorry.-I'll make it work.-So, how's the venue search?-I got The Madison,Easter weekend.-How'd you manage that?-Promise you won't judge me.Or judge, whatever, I'll tell you.-I'm not gonna judge you.-The Madison has been fighting for years to get aneasement from the city to build on that landbehind the rose garden.I guess technically it's the city's property.-So you got Casey to handle it.-Of course I did.-This is how business gets done-Why would you marry the powerif you're not gonna use it baby?-See, you're judging me.-I'm not judging you.-By the way, I asked Wynnabout the break in, he doesn't know.-You asked Monsignor?-He doens't know either.-Did you ask Fred?-I have Depo Prep tomorrow, I'll ask him too.-I know you think that I'm on some slippery slopeto hell, but this case is hell and I blame youfor both of us being in it.-You'll tell me what Fred says?-Yeah, I'll tell you what he says, what he doesn't say,which hair in his nose twitches, everything.And you really asked Monsignor?-Okay, you know what, if this is where we are,maybe this is the right table for this lunch.If this is where we are in our friendshipwhere you're asking me things like that twice,-You didn't ask Monsignor.-My brother is in a wheelchair for the rest of his life,you don't care.-Okay, you know the drill.-What drill?-You have until midnightto take back what you said.-Just admit you didn't ask him.-Woman, you have crossed the line.

Wait...