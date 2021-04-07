Day 8 In Trial Of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Chauvin is charged in George Floyd's death.
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, a use of force expert, resumed his testimony for a second day.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Los Angeles Police Sergeant Jody Stiger was back on the stand for Day 8 of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, where he's testifying as..
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck — and was bearing down with most of his weight —..