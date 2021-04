Man who won fight against Betfred over £1.7m jackpot feels 'numb'

Andrew Green, 54, has won a High Court fight against Betfred’s refusal to pay a £1.7 million jackpot he won in an online casino.Speaking after the judgment in his favour, Mr Green told the PA news agency: “I’m numb, very numb.

Pleased it’s over and done with, still so unreal.

I don’t know what to say, it’s just unreal, we finally got it to an end, there’s relief.”