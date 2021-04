Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi shares 'mantra' to sharpen students' memory

During virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021', Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi shared the 'mantra' of sharpening one's memory and advised students to internalise and not memorize things.

"Instead of mugging, you should learn to live the things," PM added.

"You can follow this formula - Involve, internalise, associate and visualize to sharp your memory," said PM Modi.