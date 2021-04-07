Covid vaccine | 'Personal vasooli...': Govt on states seeking age limit removal

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan hit out at state governments seeking widening of the Covid-19 vaccine net amid a surge in infections.

He accused governments of states like Maharashtra and Delhi of playing politics, instead of administering vaccines comprehensively among people currently eligible.

He also dismissed claims of vaccine shortage by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had recently written to PM Narendra Modi seeking expansion of vaccine net to include those aged 25 and above in order to cover the 'young, working' population.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had a similar demand.

The Aam Aadmi Party also questioned the central govt's move to export vaccines.

