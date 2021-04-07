Credit: In the Know: Finds

Suck up all of your blackheads with this tiny vacuum

Suck out most blemishes on your skin with this pore-cleaning vacuum.

It’s easy to use with five different suction levels to give you a genuinely deep clean.

Forget about chemical cleaners, and use this vacuum to suction blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, makeup residues and acne.Shop here: https://amzn.to/320i03z“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”