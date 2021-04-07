Tenney introduces essential caregiver legislation

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced new legislation this morning for nursing home and long-term care residents.

Tenney made the announcemnt at sherrill brook park, in new hartford just this past hour.

Tenney was joined by local residents who were unable to visit their loved ones in a nursing or a group home during the pandemic.

Tenney says the legislation ensures those in those facilities will have continued access to a caregiver.

