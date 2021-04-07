‘Hurled crude bombs’: Dilip Ghosh alleges attack by TMC workers in North Bengal

The BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked his car with bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Ghosh said that the car's window glasses including the one on his side were smashed in the attack which took place at Sitalkuchi after a public meeting of his party.

Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10.

