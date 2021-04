PM: We’ll make sure people get the right jabs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, following concerns over a very rare risk of blood clots.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn