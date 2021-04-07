Skip to main content
Multiple Departments Responding to Garage Fire in Posey County

Credit: WEVV
Posey County Dispatch confirms with 44News there is an active structure fire at residence off Boberg Road near the Posey-Vanderburgh County line.

The latest.... breaking news at this hour.... multiple crews on scene of a structure fire near the posey- vanderburgh county line.... the call came in around 9:30 this morning - with crews on scene at bo-berg road.... dispatch says - there's a detached garage on fire - with propane tanks inside.... the fire eventually spread to the house - and to parked car outside.... no injuries have been reported.... stay with 44news - as we offer updates

