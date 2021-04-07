Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson Endorsement Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson Endorsement Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

Nike made the announcement on April 7.

We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation, Nike, via statement.

Apple's Beats by Dre has also terminated its endorsement deal with the Houston Texans quarterback.

22 women have filed lawsuits alleging Watson's sexual misconduct.

One of the alleged victims, Ashley Solis, said on April 6 that she suffers from "panic attacks, anxiety and depression" due to Watson's alleged actions.

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, deny the allegations and say the women previously attempted to blackmail him.

.

On April 2, the Houston Police Department took to Twitter to share a statement about Watson