Construction on Herkimer County Jail completed

Now that construction of the Herkimer County Jail is finished, taxpayers should start to see a reduction of costs.

Is finally completed.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us about the new facility.

This ribbon cutting marks the end of a process that started in the late 90's.

The state of new york mandated that herkimer county build a new jail.

Overcrowding, and new regulations plagued the old facility that was built in 1978.

The new jail now occupies the former p&c site on route 28, but the chairman of the herkimer county legislature says acquiring a suitable site was a lengthy process.

None sot: vincent bono, chairman herkimer county legislature over 50 sites were looked at throughout the county.

Various sites in different communities.

They were all vetted, and we had some hick-ups along the way with some lawsuits that slowed the process.

Property taxpayers didn't have to foot the bill for this project, and there's been no financial help from the state of new york.

The new facility is being fully funded with a quarter of a percent sales tax that was set in place in 2007.

The county is hoping to have the project paid for in 7-10 years at which time the quarter of a percent sales tax will sunset.

Herkimer county sheriff scott scherer says all that's left to do now is transfer the inmates over, and decommission the old jail.

Sot: sheriff scott scherer, herkimer county we'll make the final plans, they'll get approval, we'll come up with a date to move our incarcerated individuals.

Sot: sheriff scott scherer, herkimer county we'll make the final plans, they'll get approval, we'll come up with a date to move our incarcerated individuals.

The first thing we'll do is we'll move the ones out of our current facility on a certain day, an undisclosed date, and then on another undisclosed date we'll move ones from another facility.