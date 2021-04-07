Self Driving Shuttles in Rochester

The future is almost here

The 50s on the pandemic postponed the timeline for when futuristic transportatio n would begin zipping around rochester.

However, we're now learning we could see autonomous shuttle services in just a few months..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with the new timeline.

Jessica.

Amy ?

"* getting to work in a cr ?

"* may be old news for some commuters late this summer according to the minnesota department of transportatio n..

The department says shuttle pilots will be launched near the mayo clinic in rochester..

White bear lake is another pilot site.

The city is working to bring automated technology to full?

"*size transit buses in partnership with first transit..mn?

"* dot..

And destination medical center among others.

While the operation was put on hold during the pandemic ?

"* executive director of cav?

"*x kristin white says it allowed for the testing of newer technologies and identifying infrastructur e improvements needed to safely test on public roadways.

However, this summer should see their soft launch on rochester a soft launch where we test out some of the kinks, make sure we have no one in the vehicles or around them.

We have all engineers and the safety experts around them and we're hoping to do that this summer, july/august.

Then, potentially if that goes well, we'll be able to pilot the technologies with people in and around the dmc, the mayo clinic area this august.

If the timeline is accurate for an august pilot launch ?

"* thee will be a person inside monitoring the vehicles progress ?

"* so it won't be 1*- percent operator?

"*less to start.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

Mn?

"*dot sas the department has also kicked off the state's first "cav" corridor planning effort with communities along highway 52 from rochester to st.

Paul.