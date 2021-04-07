WBZ Evening News Update For April 7, 2021

Former Northeastern coach accused of trying to trick women into sending nude photos; Mass.
Reports 2,292 new COVID cases; B.A.A.
Says this year's Boston Marathon will have a rolling start for runners; Latest forecast.
Former Northeastern coach accused of trying to trick women into sending nude photos; Mass.
Reports 2,292 new COVID cases; B.A.A.
Says this year's Boston Marathon will have a rolling start for runners; Latest forecast.
Julian Edelman announces he is retiring from the NFL; Manchester, NH police say a suspicious device found near a high school was a..