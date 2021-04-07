Your Vaccine Questions Answered

However, you may be asking yourself some questions such as "Will it affect my DNA?" Dr. Janis Orlowski from the Association of American Medical Colleges joins us to assist.

Joining us is janice, a practicing nephrologist.

Is that how you say that doctor?

That is indeed.

Nie to be with you, jodie.

What is your specialty there?

I'm a kidney specialist.

And i work with any kidney problems and kidney transplant patients, immunology and the immune system is part of my practice.

The big question, does the vaccine, any of them affect our dna?

Absolutely not jodie.

It's a good question.

We know the messenger rna starts a protein reaction which your immune system appears and your body breaks it down.

What you have to know, jodie, we have been using hrna technology for decades.

Science have good information saying it doesn't affect the dna.

We know it goes away.

That is what has been studied.

Do you feel confident as a doctor this whole process was thoroughly tested and wasn't rushed?

How do you feel has a parent in that situation?

You know that's a good question.

I have to say when they first spoke and said they're going to have a vaccine in a year, you know i talked with dr. fauci, with the c.d.c., with other folks about this, i thought a year, that's a little crazy.

But what they did is they took the mrna vaccine which was on the shelf.

We knew about it.

Studied it before.

They were able to put in the spike protein from the coronovirus and they were able to test it.

And i have to tell you that i really studied the information that was sent to the fda prior to the emergency use because i knew that i needed to understand it if i was going to be able to talk to people about it, talk to my patients about it.

Talk to my mom and dad about it.

And so, i think that it was all science and that even though there was a lot of politics out there, the science is straightforward.

And you know it's interesting if you look at the data that was submitted to the fda, it's much more data and very complete data.

And they will be able to move from the emergency use authorization into a full approval.

So i really feel very confident that the flu vaccine approved in the united states right now.

Doctor orlowski, thank you