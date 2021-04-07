K9 team introduced

Program.

The chattanooga police department introduced a new canine to its special operations bureau today near the chickamauga dam.

E new k-9 named gunther is a scientifically selected, superior detection dog.

By providing real time intelligence to his handler, gunther can help people stay safe at large gatherings.

Gunther's handler, sergeant sean o'brien, says that cpd is happy to have the k9 on his team.

"this is our newest addition to the department, k9 gunther or gunny is what we call him on the street.

He's a vapor wake k9 and he's a german short haired pointer.

Came out of a kennel in hungary in eastern europe and was trained by a vapor wake k9 in aniston alabama."

Gunther has been working with cpd since