One cent sales tax for Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff of Evangeline says he needs more officers

3 residents in evangeline parish will be heading to the polls in a couple of weeks to decide whether to implement a new sales tax.

News 1's princess jhane stepherson-lowry went over to evangeline parish to find out what tha's all about and why one official is calling it a necessity.

Guillory sot"protection and safety is not free."evangeline parish sheriff charles guillory has proposed a one cent sales tax increase for the sheriffs department - he says he needs more officers.

Guillory sot"we need more patrol, more narcotics officers, more investigators.

You know i only have one or two tha's on duty and how am i going to serve the parish with one or two patrol men in the area."the sales tax increase would also give epso some 3 million dollars to rebuild i's jail and divvy up larger salaries - he says his officers risk their lives daily for a meere $8.76.

Guillory sot"crime does't stop.

I need a juvenile officer, we need school resource officers, we need animal control officers.

I have none of those, none whatsoever."the parish has had the same tight budget since 1977 - guillory fears if things do't change crime will only grow - one evangeline parish resident agrees.

Edwards sot"crazy stuff, breaking into stores, into pharmacies for some drugs to get their drugs.

The're doing stupid crazy stuff, stealing cars, breaking into cars."edwards believes some of the money should go to helping inmates get a job.princess jhane the sheriff tells me that this is the first proposed sales tax increase in the parish and while he knows this is a good idea he does have concerns over voter turnout.

He says the last time the parish had an election only 3% of i's residents showed up.

In evangeline parish, 'm princess jhan?

Stepherson-lowry, news 15.

Thanks princess, evangeline parish residents will be able to vote on the one cent sales tax in the special election starting on