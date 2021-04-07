Uptick In Scams Involving Von Braun Center

Online scams are increasing for a huntsville venue.

Waay-31's bridget divers has more infromation on what to look out for so you don't becoming a victim.

The public relations mangaer said that the von braun center has always experienced scams online but during covid they've seen a lot more of them.

Vo recently the center has seen people get facebook messages from accounts that look like their facebook page.

Those fake pages are even using the same posts that the von braun center is uploading but there is a key difference.

Those pages have only been up for a short amount of time whereas the von braun center's facebook page dates back to 2007.

Sot samanatha nielsen/ marketing and public relations manager for von braun center "so, we're seeing that we're seeing ticket scalpers on our event pages.

They're posting and a lot of them are bots, but they're posting you know a family member passed away or something and they can't make the event unfortunately so, they're going to sell their tickets.

That has really increased a lot."

Look live nielsen said to comat those ticket scalpers they've switched all their facebook pages to private.

In huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

If you ever want to verify whether an event is real you can go to