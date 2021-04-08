Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Top 10 Times Movie Characters Went God Mode

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:09s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Times Movie Characters Went God Mode
Top 10 Times Movie Characters Went God Mode

These godly moments were badass!

For this list, we’ll be going over the moments where movie characters suddenly attain and display incredible powers.

These godly moments were badass!

For this list, we’ll be going over the moments where movie characters suddenly attain and display incredible powers.

Our countdown includes “Thor: Ragnarok” , "The Matrix", “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like