Family says they flew to Hawaii only to have vacation scuttled by wrong type of COVID-19 test

The Casey Family of Menomonee Falls drove to Chicago, and on January 25, they boarded a Southwest flight to Maui.
After thirteen hours of travel with two young kids, they got off the plane to learn they had the wrong COVID-19 test.
The Casey Family of Menomonee Falls drove to Chicago, and on January 25, they boarded a Southwest flight to Maui.
After thirteen hours of travel with two young kids, they got off the plane to learn they had the wrong COVID-19 test.
If you were ever told as a kid not to draw on the walls or you've ever told your kids the same thing, you might have a hard time..