WhatsApp rolls out stickers to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness

WhatsApp has rolled out a new sticker pack named 'Vaccines for All' as a piece of the organisation's endeavours towards spreading mindfulness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per Mashable, these stickers are a mode of allowing users to show their appreciation for healthcare workers around the world.

The new sticker pack was created in a joint effort with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

To offer verified information on COVID-19, WhatsApp has also joined forces with more than 150 national, state and local governments, as well as organisations including the WHO and UNICEF.

The COVID-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and registration.

The new 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack carries 23 particular stickers to WhatsApp, planned in partnership with the WHO.