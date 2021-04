Indore faces shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen supplies

Madhya Pradesh's Indore is facing a shortage of Remdesivir injection and oxygen supplies due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

While speaking to media persons on April 07, District Collector of Indore, Manish Singh said, "There's shortage of Remdesivir.

Its demand is more in Gujarat and Maharashtra as COVID cases are rising.

Maharashtra has manufacturing company and they've halted supply.

We are facing oxygen shortage and they have stopped its supply too."