New wildfire law for California homes

A new California law might make it easier for insurance companies to drop coverage in high fire areas.
The state now required 5-feet of defensible space around your home, separate from the 100 feet of space needed for your property.
Cal Fire is preparing to combat fires and reduce fire risk in preparation for the dry year.