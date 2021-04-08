Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill to preempt federal gun laws

On Thursday President Biden is expected to announce a series of executive actions addressing gun violence.
No matter what those actions are, there is a very good chance that in Arizona, they’ll be ignored.
On Thursday President Biden is expected to announce a series of executive actions addressing gun violence.
No matter what those actions are, there is a very good chance that in Arizona, they’ll be ignored.
Arizona has signed a new law that would prohibit federal gun laws that would violate the Second Amendment. The HB2111 legislation..
Governor Doug Ducey has further lifted some coronavirus restrictions around the state as more people get vaccinated and case..