Pride Documentary - Everywhere

PRIDE, FX’s new six-part documentary, premieres May 14 at 8pm on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.

- Plot synopsis: PRIDE is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s.

The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.