Those Who Wish Me Dead Movie (2021) - Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult

Directed by Taylor Sheridan starring Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aiden Gillen, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, Jon Bernthal, Medina Senghore release date May 14, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX) From New Line Cinema comes the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Taylor Sheridan.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” films), Finn Little (“Reckoning”), Aiden Gillen (“Game of Thrones,” “Peaky Blinders”), Medina Senghore (“Happy!”), Tyler Perry (“Vice,” “Gone Girl”), Jake Weber (“Midway,” “Homeland”), and Jon Bernthal (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Wind River”).

Oscar nominee Sheridan (“Hell or High Water,” “Wind River”) directed from a screenplay by Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt and Sheridan, based on the book by Koryta.

Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L.

Gilbert, Kevin Turen and Sheridan produced, with Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Kathryn Dean, Michael Friedman, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong executive producing.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team included his “Wind River” director of photography Ben Richardson, production designer Neil Spisak and costume designer Kari Perkins, and his “Yellowstone” editor Chad Galster and composer Brian Tyler.

New Line Cinema presents a BRON Studios/FILMRIGHTS Production, in Association with Creative Wealth Media, a Film by Taylor Sheridan, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

Pictures.

The film is set for release in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from release.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is rated R for strong violence, and language throughout.