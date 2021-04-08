GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie - Mini-Pufts

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie - Mini-Pufts - Character reveal - Plot Synopsis: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Directed by Jason Reitman starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts release date Fall 2021