Official Trailer of The Mosquito Coast Season 1 - Plot Synopsis: Adapted from the best-selling novel, THE MOSQUITO COAST is a gripping adventure following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico seeking a safe haven.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt (premiere episode) starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, Kimberly Elise, James LeGros, Ofelia Medina release date April 30, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus)