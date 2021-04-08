Former Northeastern Track Coach Charged In Nude Photo Scheme

A former Northeastern University track coach was arrested Wednesday on charges he allegedly engaged in a scheme to dupe female student-athletes into sending nude pictures to him.
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
A former Northeastern University track coach was arrested Wednesday on charges he allegedly engaged in a scheme to dupe female student-athletes into sending nude pictures to him.
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Steve Waithe, a former Northeastern track and field coach, was arrested Wednesday on charges he allegedly engaged in a scheme to..
A former Northeastern University coach used a phony "body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude..